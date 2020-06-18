Also available on the nbc app

Joan Smalls is giving back in a major way at a crucial time. The supermodel tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about her Donate My Wage initiative, to which she has committed 50 percent of her salary for the remainder of 2020 to organizations advancing racial equality and justice. Joan also reflects on how her experience as a Black woman in the spotlight connects with the current social and cultural climate, recalling the time a male agent once used the N-word when talking to her about a landmark Chanel campaign she landed early in her career. And, Joan beams over pal Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news, saying the fellow runway queen will be an amazing mom.

