JLo's Real-Life 'Hustlers' Inspiration Considering Defamation Lawsuit: 'She Didn't Know Me' (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha Barbash isn't happy with her big-screen treatment. The author and former stripper, upon whom Jennifer Lopez's character in "Hustlers" is based, tells Access Hollywood why she feels the hit film missed the mark to a potentially defamatory degree. Barbash, alongside attorney Bruno Gioffre, reveal that they are considering a lawsuit for what they claim is an inaccurate and personally offensive portrayal of Barbash as a single mother. Though Barbash wasn't involved in the movie and said she thought JLo's performance was "amazing," she would have rather seen another star play the role instead. Access Hollywood has reached out to the "Hustlers" production company and Lopez's rep for comment.

