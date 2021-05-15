Also available on the nbc app

Josh Duggar’s sister and brother-in-law are reeling from his disturbing legal saga. Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, spoke out on the child pornography charges against Josh, telling TODAY Parents in a recent interview that he and Jinger are keeping those affected in their thoughts as they continue processing the aftermath. "Nothing can prepare someone to receive news like that. Like everyone else, we are absolutely horrified, and want to see justice carried out,” he said. “And we just want to say that we are grateful for the authorities who work tirelessly to end child abuse here and around the world. We’re praying for all of the victims in this situation — really, we’re praying for everyone who is involved."

Appearing: