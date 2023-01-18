Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about her childhood like never before. The former "19 Kids and Counting" star reflected on the "cult-like" religious beliefs she was raised with. "Fear was a huge part of my childhood. I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm," she said in a new interview published in People on Wednesday.

