Also available on the nbc app

Jinger Duggar is recalling one of the most “awful” moments of her family’s past, when in 2015, her brother Josh Duggar, was accused of molesting young girls, including his younger sisters. She’s detailing the moment in her new book “The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God,” which she wrote with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. "Intimate details about our lives were splashed across a magazine page and all over the Internet for anyone and everyone to read. I felt shell-shocked, as if a bomb had exploded,” Jinger said in the book. The book was released on Tuesday, nearly one week after Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.

Appearing: