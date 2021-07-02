Also available on the nbc app

Jinger Duggar is opening up about how her family’s fame led to some unusual attention from fans! In a new interview on the podcast “Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall,” the reality star revealed that in “19 Kids and Counting’s” heyday, her sisters would receive lots of love letters from men in prison. “It was crazy. So, we constantly would have letters coming in the mail. It was like, ‘Who is it for this time?’ ‘Oh, it’s for Jana,’ ‘Oh, it’s for Jessa,’” she recalled. “When those letters would come, it was just so, it was mind-blowing just to think somebody thought they would walk right into your life and marry you – like they were already basically proposing in their letters.”

