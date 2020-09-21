Also available on the nbc app

Jimmy Kimmel brought the laughs with his opening monologue at the 2020 Emmys! “Hello and welcome to the pandemmies ... You can’t have a virus without a host,” he joked. The TV host's funny punchlines were met with throwback footage of some of Hollywood's biggest stars due to the coronavirus pandemic. The audience was actually filled with cardboard cutouts, expect for Jason Bateman, who hilariously crashed Jimmy's monologue alongside the 2D celebs.

