Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly shared rare glimpses at their 3-year-old son’s health journey with his congenital heart condition called tetralogy of Fallot. The late-night host shared never-before-seen footage of Billy's hospital experience from only hours after his birth until now on a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel live" to encourage fans to vote in order to protect the Affordable Care Act, which provides healthcare coverage to people like Jimmy's son with pre-existing conditions. "My wife made a video that deals with our experience when it comes to preexisting conditions. We’d like you to watch this and pass it around to anyone who may have forgotten what this election is about," Jimmy said.

