Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for past blackface sketches and called his "delay" on addressing the matter "a mistake." The late-night host issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday following criticism of his past impersonations of multiple Black celebrities, particularly former NBA star Karl Malone. Kimmel acknowledged the issue while explaining why he took his time to respond, saying he didn't want it to be "celebrated as a victory" but has realized why he should have spoken out sooner, adding in part: "There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke."

