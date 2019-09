Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are just a little upset over the fact that the 2019 Emmy Awards don't have an official host this year. The comedians, who have both hosted the award show in the past, took the stage to show some late-night host solidarity and mocked the lack of an emcee. "You know what else didn't have a host? The Titanic, and look what happened to them," Kimmel joked.

