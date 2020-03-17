Also available on the nbc app

Jimmy Fallon has come up with a creative new way to encourage his daughters to practice health and hygiene amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 45-year-old TV host shared a sweet video to Instagram of his song “Wash Your Hands,” and his daughters Winnie and Frances made an adorable cameo appearance. Jimmy also encouraged his followers to come up with their own 20-second version of the song to keep themselves occupied at home!

Appearing: