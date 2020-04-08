Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Fallon's daughter has something to celebrate! The TV host's 6-year-old Winnie adorably crashed his interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson to reveal that she lost a tooth. Jimmy proudly showed off his little girl's milestone to the celebrity couple as she explained how her mom yanked it out with string. But the cute moment didn't end there! The "Melanin" singer also shared the story of how her son Future lost his first tooth with help from his younger sister Sienna!

Appearing: