Jimmy Fallon recently began a whole new season of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and soon, he'll be sharing the stage with K-pop superstars BTS! The late-night host excitedly teased their upcoming week-long takeover, telling Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, "It's going to be unbelievable. We're playing games. It's BTS like you never have seen them before. You thought the subway show was good? This whole week will be phenomenal." Jimmy also reflected on his poignant "Tonight Show" segment with late Chadwick Boseman, who popped out to surprise "Black Panther" fans. "The Tonight Show" airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

