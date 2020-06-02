Also available on the nbc app

Late night hosts are speaking out about the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. A video of Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for his life caused massive outrage across the nation. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree murder. Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and more late night hosts used their platform during the monologues and interviews to address the nationwide issue and share their thoughts.

