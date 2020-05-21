Also available on the NBC app

Winnie and Francis Fallon are the breakout stars of "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition," and all of their scene-stealing moments have been totally unplanned! "My kids, they aren't actor kids. They're just actual, real kids … I actually say, 'Hey, Daddy's doing an interview in this room, so chill out.' They just can't help themselves – they'll just run in!" Jimmy Fallon told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Jimmy also spoke about how he and his wife first brainstormed ideas for an at-home version of his late-night show when the pandemic hit. Plus, he gave Scott a tour of his amazing house – including his slide!

Appearing: