Jimmy Fallon Says 4-Year-Old Daughter Wants To Follow In His Footsteps

Jimmy Fallon just keeps scoring it big in the children's books department! The "Tonight Show" host chats with Access Hollywood about his third picture book "This Is Baby." Jimmy admits why the success of his three kiddie books is "the craziest thing." The comedian also shares that his two daughters "kind of know" that he wrote the books, and his youngest kiddo now wants to be an author just like him! Plus, the star teases what exciting things are coming up on his hit late-night show.

