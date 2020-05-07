Also available on the nbc app

Jimmy Fallon may be the face of "The Tonight Show," but he's crediting literally everything else to a very special someone. The late night host says wife Nancy Juvonen is the mastermind responsible for making sure the entire production runs smoothly from their suburban New York home amid isolation guidelines, telling People that he couldn't "do any of this" without her. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. … She is everything," he said.

