Jimmy Fallon Makes An 'Audition Tape' For Mario Lopez's 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

It's been nearly five years since Jimmy Fallon invited the "Saved By The Bell" gang to perform a hilarious reunion skit on "The Tonight Show". Now that the beloved sitcom is returning for a reboot, Access Hollywood co-host and original "SBTB" cast member Mario Lopez challenged Jimmy to submit an audition tape for a role on the new series – and the talk show host was game! Jimmy also talked to Access about his new children's book, "This Is Baby," and how the project inspired his 4-year-old daughter Frances to be an author too! "This Is Baby," which is already a New York Times Bestseller, is available on bookshelves now.

