Jimmy Fallon Finds ‘Hope and Faith That We’re Going To Get Back’ From Covid-19 Pandemic

Jimmy Fallon caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala where he joked about booking “Tonight Show” guests at the event. The late-night host also revealed that this even is making him feel hopeful that things will get back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic, “It’s a little odd and I’m happy and it gives me a little hope and faith that we’re going to get back, slowly but surely.”

