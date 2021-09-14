Also available on the nbc app

Jimmy Fallon caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala where he joked about booking “Tonight Show” guests at the event. The late-night host also revealed that this even is making him feel hopeful that things will get back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic, “It’s a little odd and I’m happy and it gives me a little hope and faith that we’re going to get back, slowly but surely.”

