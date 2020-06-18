Also available on the nbc app

Jim Gaffigan is just as big a fan of Dave Chappelle as the rest of us. "He is undeniably the best comedian of today," Jim told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans following the release of Chappelle's new Netflix special "8.46," which addresses the death of George Floyd. "In this day and age, you got to come up and say where you stand. You have to be on the right side of history," he continued. Jim also discussed comedy in quarantine and his new film, "Most Wanted," which debuts in theaters and On Demand on July 24.

