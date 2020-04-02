Also available on the NBC app

Jim Gaffigan's family has found a creative way to stay connected while self-isolating at home. The funnyman told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover all about his new daily YouTube series, "Dinner with the Gaffigans," where he and his wife and kids livestream their nightly meals and conversations from the dining room table. "It's been fun. It's a piece of normalcy … It definitely motivates everyone," he explained. Jim also joked about dad life in quarantine, fans telling him he looks like a "Tiger King" character and taking part in the comedy fundraiser Laugh Aid. Laugh Aid begins April 4 at 4 p.m. PT on Twitter, Facebook and Comedy Central's YouTube channel.

