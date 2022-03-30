Main Content

Jim Carrey 'Sickened' By Standing Ovation For Will Smith At Oscars: 'Hollywood Is Just Spineless'

Jim Carrey is not mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" actor spoke out about the incident during a conversation with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" and said that he was upset by the actions of those in the audience. "I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore," he said in part.

