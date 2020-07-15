Also available on the nbc app

Jim Carrey may consider Renee Zellweger he love of his life, but is she the one that got away? Not quite. The movie superstar joined Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show and reflected on his and Renee's romantic history, sharing that the Oscar winner will always hold an important place in his memory – but, he's not one to dwell on the past. In the actor's new semi-autobiographical novel "Memoirs and Misinformation," he reportedly refers to Renee as his last "great love," but given the book's fluctuating narrative between fact and fiction Howard asked Jim if he was being serious.

