Jim Bob Duggar & Michelle Duggar Break Silence On ‘Counting On’ Cancellation Amid Josh Duggar Scandal

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are speaking out for the first time about the end of their long-running reality show. The TV personalities issued their first statement on TLC’s decision to cancel “Counting On” in the wake of child pornography charges against their son, Josh Duggar. Jim Bob and Michelle issued a statement on the family’s website on Saturday, sharing gratitude for the opportunity to chronicle their lives, including “some of the most difficult and painful moments” they’ve ever faced, on television for so many years and calling the experience “miraculous.” In April, Josh was arrested and charged with one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment the following day.

