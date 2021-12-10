Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out for the first time since their son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM," the pair said in a statement to Access Hollywood. Moments after the conviction Duggar also had an emotional exchange with his wife, Anna Duggar.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight