Main Content

Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Break Silence On Josh Duggar's Guilty Verdict: We Place Our Trust In God

CLIP12/09/21

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out for the first time since their son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM," the pair said in a statement to Access Hollywood. Moments after the conviction Duggar also had an emotional exchange with his wife, Anna Duggar.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: jim bob duggar, michelle duggar, Josh Duggar, Anna Duggar, Derrick Duggar, Arkansas
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.