Jillian Michaels is speaking out about having coronavirus. The fitness mogul chatted with Fox Business and revealed she contracted COVID-19 and shared she feels like gyms aren’t safe amid the pandemic. “If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym. And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” she said.

