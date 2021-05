Also available on the nbc app

Jill Zarin won't be holding an apple again! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the OG housewife revealed why she will "never" return to "The Real Housewives of New York." Jill also admitted that she wouldn't have done "Housewives All-Stars" either despite all the rumors of her showing up. Plus, Jill opened up about starting a fashion line with her daughter and shared why she is so proud of Luann de Lesseps.

