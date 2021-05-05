Also available on the nbc app

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derrick Dillard, is airing his grievances on social media and he’s calling out Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Following Josh Duggar’s arrest last week on child pornography charges, Derrick took to Twitter to address rumors about the family and their “TLC” show “19 Kids and Counting.” In the Twitter thread, Derrick seemed to suggest that the family’s patriarch, Jim Bob, and his wife, Michelle Duggar, are the only ones who received compensation for the show and accused them of “deceiving the public.”

