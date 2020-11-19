Also available on the nbc app

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick aren't holding back about one major reason they got married so young! The former "Counting On" stars let fans know why their family members tend to rush to the altar. Derick made himself crystal clear when responding to an Instagram commenter who noted that Jill's brother, Justin, had just announced his engagement the day after turning 18. When the fan asked for the scoop on the Duggars' marital hurry, Derick didn't hesitate when writing back, "Because we want to have sex."

