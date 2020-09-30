Also available on the nbc app

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are open books! The couple revealed personal details about their lives in a YouTube video as they candidly answered questions from fans, including one about contraception. "We use birth control, but we prefer to use non-hormonal birth control methods because we don't want to use anything that could potentially cause an abortion," she said. The former "Counting On" stars, who got married in 2014, share two sons, 5-year-old Israel and 3-year-old Samuel.

Appearing: