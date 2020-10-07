Main Content

Jill Duggar Has Been 'Distancing' Herself From Her Famous Family: 'We're Not on the Best Terms'

Jill Duggar revealed that she isn't that close with her famous family anymore. The former "Counting On" star and her husband Derek Dillard posted a new Q&A video on their YouTube Channel and revealed that their relationship with Jill's family is pretty distant. "There's been some distancing there. We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal," Jill said.

