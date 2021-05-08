Main Content

Jill Duggar Dillard Wears Red Lace Dress To Celebrate Husband Derick’s Law School Graduation

Lady in red! Jill Duggar Dillard dressed to the nines for a special occasion. The former “Counting On” star donned a red lace frock to accompany husband Derick to his law school graduation ceremony on Saturday and showed off the look in a mirror selfie with Derick. "Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!" she wrote. Jill and Derick’s happy news comes amid a disturbing development for her brother, Josh, who is out on bail as he awaits trial for one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf at an arraignment last week.

