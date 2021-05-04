Main Content

Jill Duggar Dillard Posts About Importance Of Community Following Brother Josh Duggar’s Arrest

Jill Duggar Dillard is emphasizing the importance of community. Days after her brother, Josh Duggar, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, Jill took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post about tapping into her “community” as of late. “We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is! I think I’ve brought this up before, but I’ve literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer...people to do life with and so much more!” the “County On” star wrote. Josh Duggar had his attorney plead not guilty on his behalf on Friday as he attended a virtual hearing, one day after his arrest.

