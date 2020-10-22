Also available on the nbc app

Jill Duggar is living her truth. The former "Counting On" star and husband Derick Dillard opened up about their rift with Jill's famous family, telling People that leaving the reality series and distancing themselves from the rest of the Duggars wasn't a decision they made lightly. But according to Jill, upon realizing they felt they'd lost the ability to dictate their lives the choice was clear.

Appearing: