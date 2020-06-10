Also available on the nbc app

Derick Dillard is opening up about his strained relationship with Jill Duggar's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In addition to accusing the family patriarch of withholding compensation from the couple's "Counting On" appearances, the 31-year-old law student told The Sun that Jim Bob has prohibited them from visiting the family compound when he is not present. The rift has even caused tension between Jill and her siblings. Derick said, "Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like so that is difficult."

Appearing: