Jill Duggar chopped her long mane for a great cause. The "Counting On" star parted with 14 inches of hair and documented the dramatic transformation on YouTube, telling fans that having locks reach well past her waist had become a bit of a chore. Though Jill explained in a blog post that her hair was so heavy it was actually giving her headaches, it turns out she had an even better reason to take the plunge! The mom of two revealed that she's donating her tresses to help make wigs for cancer patients and people with alopecia.

