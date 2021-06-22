Main Content

Jill Duggar Celebrates 7 Year Anniversary With Derick Dillard: ‘I’m Forever Grateful For You Always By My Side’

Jill Duggar is celebrating her 7-year-wedding anniversary to Derick Dillard. The reality star gave a sweet tribute to her husband on her Instagram on Monday posting a carousel of pictures from her big day. “Derick Dillard I could’ve never imagined at the time all we’d face together and where we’d be now, but I’m forever grateful for you always by my side,” Jill captioned the post in part. The Duggar family has been in the headlines recently following the arrest of Jill’s older brother, Josh Duggar. He was arrested after being indicted for allegedly receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Josh Duggar is out on bail as he awaits trial on child pornography charges

