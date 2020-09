Also available on the nbc app

Jill Duggar recently shared a snap with her husband Derick Dillard out to eat. Eagle eyed fans took notice of her drink with one asking, “Drink looks amazing what is it?” Jill responded saying, “a pina colada” which caused them to ask her if it is a virgin or regular drink. The reality star admitted it was “regular.” Fans were super supportive of Jill’s choice.

