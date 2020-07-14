Also available on the NBC app

July 16, 2020 will mark 21 years since John F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy died in a plane crash. The couple was married for three years before the crash took their lives and the life of Carolyn's sister Lauren. Access Hollywood looks back on a happier time in their lives: the day of their 1996 wedding. Access Hollywood sat down with photographer Denis Reggie, who captured the intimate moments as they became husband and wife.

Available until 08/12/20

Appearing: