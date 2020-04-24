Also available on the NBC app

Jewel hit superstardom 25 years ago with her album "Pieces of You." She's since gone on to release 12 studio albums and is turning to music once again during quarantine. "Music has always been where I go to gain a sense of calm," the singer, who is isolating with her son in the Rocky Mountains, told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. Jewel also touched on her early struggles making it as a singer and how her new single, "Grateful," was "inspired by anxiety" and the power of gratitude during tough times. Jewel’s Instagram Live concert and talk event series, “Live From San Quarantine,” features conversations with experts, thought leaders and musicians and streams every Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

