Country artist Jessie James Decker joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about the release of her new single, "Should Have Known Better" and her other business ventures. Jessie talked about how she looked up to Jennifer Lopez for doing so much in her career, "When people say, 'You can only do this' or 'You can only do that. You got to stick to one thing.' And I don't want to do that. I want to sing. I want to make clothes. You know, I want to make cookbooks. Why can't I do it all? And have kids and be a wife. Come on." Jessie's new single "Should Have Known Better" is out now.

