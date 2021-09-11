Main Content

Jessie James Decker Reveals How Jennifer Lopez Inspired Her Career: 'Why Can't I Do It All'

CLIP09/11/21

Country artist Jessie James Decker joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about the release of her new single, "Should Have Known Better" and her other business ventures. Jessie talked about how she looked up to Jennifer Lopez for doing so much in her career, "When people say, 'You can only do this' or 'You can only do that. You got to stick to one thing.' And I don't want to do that. I want to sing. I want to make clothes. You know, I want to make cookbooks. Why can't I do it all? And have kids and be a wife. Come on." Jessie's new single "Should Have Known Better" is out now.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: jessie james decker, Access hollywood, Jennifer Lopez, music
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.