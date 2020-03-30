Also available on the nbc app

Jessie James Decker is keeping it real about her post-pregnancy figure. The country singer showed off the "extremely loose skin" on her stomach in a candid series of bikini selfies, telling Instagram followers that the changes her body has gone through after three pregnancies are "really wild." The 31-year-old revealed that she has undergone "a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts" over the years but still feels "insecure" from time to time, and wanted to come forward in solidarity with other moms who may be feeling the same way.

