Jessie J revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she suffered a pregnancy loss. The "Bang Bang" songstress shared a picture of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test alongside her heartfelt caption. "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she wrote in part. The singer also revealed that she chose to have the baby on her own.

