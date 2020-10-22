Main Content

Jessie J Confirms She's 'Single' In Twerking Video After Channing Tatum Split

CLIP10/22/20

Jessie J is officially back on the market! The singer confirmed she's single again after splitting from on-and-off boyfriend Channing Tatum, and she found a festive way to announce her status – posting a twerking video alongside a cryptic but equally cheeky caption. Jessie and Channing's latest romance development isn't exactly new. The pair hasn't appeared on each other's social media in quite some time and a source told E! News that they split "months ago." The former couple's most recent public reunion was back in April when they were spotted riding a motorcycle together, and Jessie wished the "Magic Mike" star a happy 40th birthday that same month with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

