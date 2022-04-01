Main Content

Jessie J Claps Back At Comments About Her Body After Being Asked If She Is Pregnant: 'Not Cool'

04/01/22

Jessie J is clapping back at fans making comments about her body! On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story asking people to stop commenting on her weight. The post came after a recent encounter where someone asked her about possibly being pregnant. "Stop commenting on people's weight. Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure. Or you look skinny. Just anything. Just stop," she wrote in part.

Tags: Jessie J, Pregnancy, pregnancy loss, body image, weight, body positivity
