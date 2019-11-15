Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson's family is on the mend after a rough week. The mom of three opened up about the struggle of taking care of multiple sick kids at once on Instagram. "It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion to top it all off," she wrote alongside a photo of her and 7-year-old daughter Maxi sleeping on the couch. Jessica called Maxi and her son Ace "resilient troopers" and said she and husband Eric Johnson "were so relieved that they are happy and healthy now."

