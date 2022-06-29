Main Content

Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Had 'The Time Of Her Life' On North West's 'Magic' Birthday Trip

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell had a blast celebrating her bestie North West's birthday! The fashion mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to share glimpses of her 10-year-old bonding with Kim Kardashian's eldest child on her birthday camping trip. Jessica captioned the post, "CAMP NORTH was magic! Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin' care of my little lady on her first 'camp sleep away' trip! I'm comin' next time!"

