Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Celebrates 10th Birthday w/ Besties North West & Penelope Disick

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell is in the double digits! The singer's eldest daughter turned 10 on May 1 and celebrated with an all-out birthday party alongside some of her besties: Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick. Jessica previously told Us Weekly that her and Kim's daughters are BFFs. "One of Maxwell's best friends is North. She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world," she revealed.

