Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Mae Cuddles With Family Dog In Sweet Photo: 'My Sugar Cookies'

CLIP06/12/23

Jessica Simpson is getting in some quality time with her youngest daughter! The fashion mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share the sweetest photos of her four-year-old Birdie Mae. In one snap, Birdie and Jess grinned for the camera, showing off their obvious family resemblance with their twinning blonde tresses and wide smiles. Birdie held Dixie, their family dog, in her arms, and in another shot, she cuddled the pup as they both gazed into the camera. Jessica captioned the post, "My sugar cookies" with a heart.

Tags: Jessica Simpson, Birdie Mae Johnson, parenting, kids, motherhood, celebrity, entertainment maxwell johnson
