Jessica Simpson Will Reveal Details From Nick Lachey Divorce In New Memoir

Also available on the NBC app

Jessica Simpson is opening up a brand-new chapter! The fashion mogul announced that she's writing her first memoir, which will hit bookshelves in February 2020. According to the official description, Jessica will tell her side of the story and share everything that she's learned along the way after facing struggles in both her career and personal life. She will also address her public divorce from ex-husband Nick Lachey, with whom she starred on MTV's popular show, "Newlyweds."

Appearing: